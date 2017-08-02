Working portraits of deployed security forces Airmen

A member of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo while guarding a U-2 Dragonlady at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2017. Security forces members directly contribute to the area of responsibility by defending critical mission assets which are working to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

