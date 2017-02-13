Royal Thai and U.S. Armed Forces rehearse for the Exercise Cobra Gold 17 opening ceremony at Sattahip, Thailand, February 13. The official opening ceremony for Cobra Gold 17 is slated for Tuesday, February 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Steven Tran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 05:10 Photo ID: 3163751 VIRIN: 170213-M-ZI433-005 Resolution: 5760x2604 Size: 9.24 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 17 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.