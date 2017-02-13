Cobra Gold 17 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Wright prepares a light armored vehicle for display during rehearsal for the Exercise Cobra Gold 17 opening ceremony at Sattahip, Thailand, February 13. The official opening ceremony for Cobra Gold 17 is slated for Tuesday, February 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Wright, from Henderson, Kentucky, is a LAV crewman with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Steven Tran)

