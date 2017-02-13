(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 17 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal [Image 5 of 7]

    Cobra Gold 17 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Steven Tran 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Royal Thai and U.S. Armed Forces rehearse for the Exercise Cobra Gold 17 opening ceremony at Sattahip, Thailand, February 13. The official opening ceremony for Cobra Gold 17 is slated for Tuesday, February 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Steven Tran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 05:12
    Photo ID: 3163747
    VIRIN: 170213-M-ZI433-003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 17 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

