A C-130H Hercules sits on the flight line Feb. 10, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota is the last active duty U.S. Air Base utilizing the C-130H Hercules aircraft in active duty. Built in 1974 the C-130H is scheduled to be replaced by the modernized C-130J Super Hercules by the end of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 21:42
|Photo ID:
|3162127
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-EZ530-064
|Resolution:
|5411x3612
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
