A C-130H Hercules sits on the flight line Feb. 10, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota is the last active duty U.S. Air Base utilizing the C-130H Hercules aircraft in active duty. Built in 1974 the C-130H is scheduled to be replaced by the modernized C-130J Super Hercules by the end of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 21:42 Photo ID: 3162127 VIRIN: 170210-F-EZ530-064 Resolution: 5411x3612 Size: 8.16 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.