A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, sits on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 10, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Yokota AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As the Air Force’s Western Pacific airlift hub, Yokota supports transient aircraft as they conduct missions throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 21:42
|Photo ID:
|3162126
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-EZ530-030
|Resolution:
|5003x3339
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptor Takes off from Yokota [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT