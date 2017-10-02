(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raptor Takes off from Yokota [Image 2 of 2]

    Raptor Takes off from Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, sits on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 10, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Yokota AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As the Air Force’s Western Pacific airlift hub, Yokota supports transient aircraft as they conduct missions throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 21:42
    Photo ID: 3162126
    VIRIN: 170210-F-EZ530-030
    Resolution: 5003x3339
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor Takes off from Yokota [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    C-130H Hercules wake up on flight line
    Raptor Takes off from Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    C-130H Hercules
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    R-22 Raptor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT