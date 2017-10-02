A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, sits on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 10, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Yokota AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As the Air Force’s Western Pacific airlift hub, Yokota supports transient aircraft as they conduct missions throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 21:42 Photo ID: 3162126 VIRIN: 170210-F-EZ530-030 Resolution: 5003x3339 Size: 11.58 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor Takes off from Yokota [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.