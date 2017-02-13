(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raptors take off from Yokota [Image 1 of 5]

    Raptors take off from Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Yokota AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As the Air Force’s Western Pacific airlift hub, Yokota supports transient aircraft as they conduct mission throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 19:13
    Photo ID: 3162012
    VIRIN: 170213-F-PM645-555
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors take off from Yokota [Image 1 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Raptors take off from Yokota
    Raptors take off from Yokota
    Raptors take off from Yokota
    Raptors take off from Yokota
    Raptors take off from Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mt. Fuji
    F-22
    Huey
    C-12 Huron
    raptor
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    Hercules
    UH-1N
    459AS
    36AS
    374AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT