A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. The F-22 Raptors stopped at Yokota AB before traveling on to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Tindal. As the Air Force’s Western Pacific airlift hub, Yokota supports transient aircraft as they conduct mission throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 19:13 Photo ID: 3162010 VIRIN: 170213-F-PM645-553 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.55 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors take off from Yokota [Image 1 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.