    Rear Adm. Richard Lyon [Image 2 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Richard Lyon

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham mcnatt 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    170213-N-PJ969-0196 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2017) Retired Rear Adm. (SEAL) Garry Bonelli leaves his trident in the casket of retired Rear Adm. (SEAL) Richard Lyon during a memorial service held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Adm. Lyon passed away Feb. 3, 2017 at the age of 93. He served more that 40 years in the Navy, including tours in WWII and the Korean War and was the first SEAL admiral. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 17:26
    Photo ID: 3161877
    VIRIN: 170213-N-PJ969-0196
    Resolution: 4889x3260
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Richard Lyon [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Abraham mcnatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

