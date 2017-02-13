Rear Adm. Richard Lyon

170213-N-PJ969-0089 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2017) Pallbearers escort the casket of retired Rear Adm. (SEAL) Richard Lyon during a memorial service held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Adm. Lyon passed away Feb. 3, 2017 at the age of 93. He served more that 40 years in the Navy, including tours in WWII and the Korean War and was the first SEAL admiral. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)

