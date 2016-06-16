Soldiers clear a room during military operations in urban terrain training while attending the combat engineer course at the 140th Regional Training Institute at Fort Leonard Wood on June 16, 2016. The course, which graduated on June 17, was the second time females have attended and graduated from the combat engineer course at the RTI. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samantha J. Whitehead)
|06.16.2016
|02.13.2017 15:42
|3161532
|160616-Z-YF431-150
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute
