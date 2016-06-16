(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute [Image 2 of 3]

    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Whitehead 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Russell, an instructor at the 140th Regional Training Institute, observes soldiers clearing rooms during military operations in urban terrain training at Fort Leonard Wood on June 16, 2016. The course, which graduated on June 17, was the second time females have attended and graduated from the combat engineer course at the RTI. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samantha J. Whitehead)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2016
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:42
    Photo ID: 3161529
    VIRIN: 160616-Z-YF431-195
    Resolution: 3210x4816
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    This work, Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Samantha Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute
    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute
    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute

    Missouri Guard continues female integration at Regional Training Institute

    Missouri National Guard
    Integration
    RTI
    Female Integration

