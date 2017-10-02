Twenty-three U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and civilians participated in the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Foundation Course for new Victim Advocates, hosted by the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) on Fort Buchanan, January 30th through February 10th.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 12:51
|Photo ID:
|3160752
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-VQ799-003
|Location:
|PR
This work, 1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course
