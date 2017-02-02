1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course

Twenty-three U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and civilians participated in the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Foundation Course for new Victim Advocates, hosted by the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC) on Fort Buchanan, January 30th through February 10th.

