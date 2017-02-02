(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course [Image 4 of 5]

    1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course

    PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Mission Support Command

    Staff Sgt. Timothy S. Coffey, 338th U.S. Army Reserve Command Band, (left) and 1st Lt. Jose Melendez, 1st Mission Support Command, rehearse how to properly inform a victim of the formal complaint process during a Capstone session in the 80-hour SHARP Foundations course hosted on Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:51
    Photo ID: 3160740
    VIRIN: 170202-A-VQ799-002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 92.35 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    SARC
    Victim Advocate
    US Army Reserve
    SHARP
    310th ESC
    88th RSC
    271st Human Resources Company (Postal)
    1st Mission Support Command
    338th U.S. Army Reserve Command Band
    Ms. Evelyn Franco
    Ms. Penny Gietzen
    Christopher W. Carlson
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Weir
    319th Quartermaster Battalion

