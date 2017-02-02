1st MSC hosts SHARP Foundation Course

Staff Sgt. Timothy S. Coffey, 338th U.S. Army Reserve Command Band, (left) and 1st Lt. Jose Melendez, 1st Mission Support Command, rehearse how to properly inform a victim of the formal complaint process during a Capstone session in the 80-hour SHARP Foundations course hosted on Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.

