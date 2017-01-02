(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Readiness

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Christian Kinder, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, conducts an engine check on an airport rescue vehicle Feb. 1, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Each morning Fairchild firefighters conduct checks, both monthly and daily, to ensure trucks and equipment are safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:05
    Photo ID: 3160100
    VIRIN: 170201-F-DL164-018
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    firefighting
    readiness

