Airman 1st Class Christian Kinder, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, conducts an engine check on an airport rescue vehicle Feb. 1, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Each morning Fairchild firefighters conduct checks, both monthly and daily, to ensure trucks and equipment are safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

