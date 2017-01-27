92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters work together to build a ‘z’-rig rope system during a confined spaces training Jan. 27, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Ropes and knots are an important aspect of fire protection training and ensure Fairchild firefighters are always “rescue ready.”(U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 11:05
|Photo ID:
|3160098
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-DL164-034
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|329.27 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Z-rig [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
