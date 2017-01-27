(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Z-rig [Image 2 of 3]

    Z-rig

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters work together to build a ‘z’-rig rope system during a confined spaces training Jan. 27, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Ropes and knots are an important aspect of fire protection training and ensure Fairchild firefighters are always “rescue ready.”(U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:05
    Photo ID: 3160098
    VIRIN: 170127-F-DL164-034
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 329.27 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Z-rig [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Readiness
    Z-rig
    Knot

    TAGS

    sustainment
    firefighting
    readiness

