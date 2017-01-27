92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters work together to build a ‘z’-rig rope system during a confined spaces training Jan. 27, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Ropes and knots are an important aspect of fire protection training and ensure Fairchild firefighters are always “rescue ready.”(U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:05 Photo ID: 3160098 VIRIN: 170127-F-DL164-034 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 329.27 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Z-rig [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.