Senior Airman Curtis Goldensoph, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, assists in completing a lifting system during a confined spaces training Jan. 27, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. On average, Fairchild firefighters attend 15 to 20 classes per month to maintain skills, certifications and requirements gained throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

