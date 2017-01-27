(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Knot

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Curtis Goldensoph, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, assists in completing a lifting system during a confined spaces training Jan. 27, 2017, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. On average, Fairchild firefighters attend 15 to 20 classes per month to maintain skills, certifications and requirements gained throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knot [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

