Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

Staff members assigned to Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) conduct individual and team training during a staff training exercise at the Rudder Reserve Center, 6 – 10 February. Soldiers and civilians assigned to TF-51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), spent the week conducting a key exercise to strengthen the foundation of their mission. The mission of TF-51 is Army North’s contingency command post and conducts a Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA), homeland defense and theater security cooperation in order to promote the defense and security of the United States.

Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US