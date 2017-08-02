(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster [Image 2 of 4]

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer 

    U.S. Army North

    Staff members assigned to Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) conduct individual and team training during a staff training exercise at the Rudder Reserve Center, 6 – 10 February. Soldiers and civilians assigned to TF-51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), spent the week conducting a key exercise to strengthen the foundation of their mission. The mission of TF-51 is Army North’s contingency command post and conducts a Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA), homeland defense and theater security cooperation in order to promote the defense and security of the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:06
    Photo ID: 3160091
    VIRIN: 170209-A-EP957-026
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Shelman Spencer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster
    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster
    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster
    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

    TAGS

    Joint
    Marine
    Security
    President
    Soldier
    Officer
    Families
    Home
    Airmen
    Challenge
    Threats
    Medical
    Battalion
    International
    Veteran
    Range
    Course
    Guardian
    Headquarters
    Ruck March
    General
    United States
    Honor Guard
    Master Sergeant
    Physical
    America
    Reserves
    Teams
    Alamo
    honors
    Professional
    Hazards
    Major
    Captain
    Sergeant
    American
    Domestic
    FEMA
    Task Force
    Obstacle
    Team Work
    Comradery
    Camp Bullis
    Platoon
    Historic
    Sergeant Major
    Operating
    DSCA
    Partners
    Confidence
    Lieutenant
    Navy
    Sailor
    Civilians
    Public Affairs
    Community
    Texas
    Air Force
    Medic
    Rifle
    Funeral
    Fort Sam Houston
    Marines
    Airman
    Defense
    U.S.A
    Army
    Geronimo
    Specialist
    Natural
    Nation
    Rapid
    Northern Command
    Home Land Security
    Sack
    Caisson
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Interests
    Responding
    Prepared
    DCO
    The Alamo
    Hashem
    JBSA
    Private
    Capable
    Shelman Spencer
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Adaptive
    Region VII
    Region VI
    Coordinating
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Region III
    Region IV
    Region X
    Defense Support of Civil Authority
    Region II
    Quadrangle
    Region IX
    Military City
    Region V
    Trump
    Region I
    Region VIII
    Strength of a Nation
    Land Operations
    Protects the Force
    Man-Made
    Effectively
    Lt. Gen. Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT