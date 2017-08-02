Staff members assigned to Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) conduct individual and team training during a staff training exercise at the Rudder Reserve Center, 6 – 10 February. Soldiers and civilians assigned to TF-51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), spent the week conducting a key exercise to strengthen the foundation of their mission. The mission of TF-51 is Army North’s contingency command post and conducts a Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA), homeland defense and theater security cooperation in order to promote the defense and security of the United States.
This work, Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Shelman Spencer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster
