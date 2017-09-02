(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

    Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer | Staff members assigned to Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) conduct a...... read more read more

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer 

    U.S. Army North

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS – Soldiers and civilians assigned to Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), spent the week conducting a key exercise to strengthen the foundation of their mission at the Rudder Reserve Center, 6 – 10 February.

    TF-51 is Army North’s contingency command post and conducts a Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA), homeland defense and theater security cooperation in order to promote the defense and security of the United States.

    Many organizations and agencies come together in a unity of effort when disaster strikes in the U.S. The planning and rehearsals are important to ensure everyone understands the mission and capabilities.

    “There is no time to be at the party and just now rehearsing because it’s for the American people, it’s for our people, our communities, our citizens,” said Lt. Col. Kirsten F. Swanson, G3 and Deputy Chief of Staff, TF-51, Army North (Fifth Army). “To best understand that we have to come and readdress that together, even though were in different uniforms that say U.S. Army or U.S. Navy or U.S. Air Force or civilian. We have to come together and have that conversation and what it means to operate in our own country.”

    Communication is key for true success of the mission and to get assets where they are needed for the American people. Matt Hopper, a Telecommunications Specialist for Army North’s Sentinel mobile communications platforms makes that happen.

    “With our capabilities we can come in and set up within just a few hours, from move in to full operations is pretty fast, said Hopper. “We can push data to customers within 15 to 30 minutes of arriving and then we can layer it out and have a fully functioning command post.”

    Sgt. 1st Class Rashida N. Williams, a Military Police Officer who is the noncommission officer in charge for current operations and serves as the Joint Operations Center NCOIC forward when Task Force-51 is called on to respond and support a disaster effected area.

    TF-51 coordinates federal response when requested by the state where the disaster occurred. The federal forces and equipment augment the state’s national guard and other agencies.

    “We are able to come out in the event of a natural disaster. They don’t always have the capacity with regards to air support, search and rescue and those assets that are needed. Our job as Task Force 51 is to command and coordinate those Title 10 assets coming in, we can alleviate those pressures on the state,” said Williams. “We are here to support and provide timely and life saving measures with active duty personnel.”

    This exercise was a prelude to an exercise next month in Atlanta. In that scenario, local, state, federal and DoD agencies will come together to work out issues that surround hurricanes disaster and relief along the eastern coast line.

    “It’s all about Americans helping Americans. The importance of the job is that we have the best clientele in the world – our own citizens of our country,” Hopper says.


    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:06
    Story ID: 223380
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 51 Rehearses for Disaster, by SFC Shelman Spencer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    Marine
    Security
    President
    Soldier
    Officer
    Families
    Home
    Airmen
    Challenge
    Threats
    Medical
    Battalion
    International
    Veteran
    Range
    Course
    Guardian
    Headquarters
    Ruck March
    General
    United States
    Honor Guard
    Master Sergeant
    Physical
    America
    Reserves
    Teams
    Alamo
    honors
    Professional
    Hazards
    Major
    Captain
    Sergeant
    American
    Domestic
    FEMA
    Task Force
    Obstacle
    Team Work
    Comradery
    Camp Bullis
    Platoon
    Historic
    Sergeant Major
    Operating
    DSCA
    Partners
    Confidence
    Lieutenant
    Navy
    Sailor
    Civilians
    Public Affairs
    Community
    Texas
    Air Force
    Medic
    Rifle
    Funeral
    Fort Sam Houston
    Marines
    Airman
    Defense
    U.S.A
    Army
    Geronimo
    Specialist
    Natural
    Nation
    Rapid
    Northern Command
    Home Land Security
    Sack
    Caisson
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Interests
    Responding
    Prepared
    DCO
    The Alamo
    Hashem
    JBSA
    Private
    Capable
    Shelman Spencer
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Adaptive
    Region VII
    Region VI
    Coordinating
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Region III
    Region IV
    Region X
    Defense Support of Civil Authority
    Region II
    Quadrangle
    Region IX
    Military City
    Region V
    Trump
    Region I
    Region VIII
    Strength of a Nation
    Land Operations
    Protects the Force
    Man-Made
    Effectively
    Lt. Gen. Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT