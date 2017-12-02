(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB arrives at Bremerhaven

    10th CAB arrives at Bremerhaven

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Bremehaven, Germany – Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade download and stage their ground gear while preparing to remove the rotor blades for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 02:45
    Photo ID: 3159737
    VIRIN: 170212-A-XJ313-913
    Resolution: 3002x2362
    Size: 825.78 KB
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB arrives at Bremerhaven [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    10th CAB arrives at Bremerhaven
    Europe
    CAB
    Helicopter
    Atlantic Resolve

