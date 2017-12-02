10CAB arrival at Bremerhaven

Bremehaven, Germany – Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to install the rotor blades for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers prepared a number of helicopters to ensure they are in operational status. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)

