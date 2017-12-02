Bremehaven, Germany – Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to install the rotor blades for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers prepared a number of helicopters to ensure they are in operational status. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 02:45
|Photo ID:
|3159734
|VIRIN:
|170212-A-XJ313-733
|Resolution:
|3408x2639
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10CAB arrival at Bremerhaven [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT