Bremehaven, Germany – Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade unbind and set in place the rotor blades of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers prepared a number of helicopters to ensure they are in operational status for a test flight. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 02:45
|Photo ID:
|3159736
|VIRIN:
|170212-A-XJ313-822
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|915.35 KB
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10CAB arrives in Bremerhaven [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
