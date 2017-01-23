(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal [Image 1 of 3]

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jordan Carr is a fighter pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron. As a fighter pilot, Carr assists with maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. Carr has wanted to be a fighter pilot since he was in the fifth grade. Now, almost 16 years later, Carr has finally achieved his childhood goal of becoming a fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 02:21
    Photo ID: 3159707
    VIRIN: 170123-F-DD647-1001
    Resolution: 5120x3407
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ARKANSAS CITY, AR, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal
    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal
    67th FS pilto achieves life-long goal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    pilot
    Pacific
    fighter jet
    fighter pilot
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    goals
    F-15 Eagle
    People
    Aircraft
    surge
    PACOM
    jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    dreams
    USAF
    Air Power
    fighter aircraft
    USFJ
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    fly fight win
    hot pits

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT