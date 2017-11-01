(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal [Image 2 of 3]

    67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron and flown by 1st Lt. Jordan Carr, 67th FS pilot, taxies along the flightline during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Carr has participated in multiple surges, furthering sortie missions. Being a fighter pilot has been a dream of Carr’s for more than 15 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 02:21
    Photo ID: 3159706
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DD647-1076
    Resolution: 4741x2320
    Size: 832.22 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

