67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron and flown by 1st Lt. Jordan Carr, 67th FS pilot, taxies along the flightline during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Carr has participated in multiple surges, furthering sortie missions. Being a fighter pilot has been a dream of Carr’s for more than 15 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

