A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron and flown by 1st Lt. Jordan Carr, 67th FS pilot, taxies along the flightline during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Carr has participated in multiple surges, furthering sortie missions. Being a fighter pilot has been a dream of Carr’s for more than 15 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 02:21
|Photo ID:
|3159706
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-DD647-1076
|Resolution:
|4741x2320
|Size:
|832.22 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal
