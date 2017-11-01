U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jordan Carr, 67th Fighter Squadron pilot, gives a thumbs-up as he leaves refueling hot pits during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During surge operations, pilots make stops at hot pits to have their aircraft refueled to continue sortie production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 02:21
|Photo ID:
|3159705
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-DD647-1068
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ARKANSAS CITY, AR, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 67th FS pilto achieves life-long goal [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
67th FS pilot achieves life-long goal
