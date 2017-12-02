Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific

Marines from 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment offload bags and cargo after arriving at Kadena Air Base for the unit deployment program in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12, 2017. The unit is based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and is now attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force while deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

