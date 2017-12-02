Marines from 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment offload bags and cargo after arriving at Kadena Air Base for the unit deployment program in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12, 2017. The unit is based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and is now attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force while deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 20:31
|Photo ID:
|3159491
|VIRIN:
|170212-M-DN141-004
|Resolution:
|3467x4828
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Valerie Eppler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
