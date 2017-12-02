Marines from 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment de-board a plane and prepare for transportation to Camp Schwab after arriving at Kadena Air Base for the unit deployment program in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12, 2017. The unit is based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and is now attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force while deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:27 Photo ID: 3159489 VIRIN: 170212-M-DN141-003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.36 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.