    Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific

    Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Eppler 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Cpl. Daniel S. Dorsey provides instruction on proper de-boarding and flightline procedures to the Marines from 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment who arrived at Kadena Air Base for the unit deployment program in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12, 2017. The unit is based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Marines are now forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force through the Unit Deployment Program while deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. Dorsey is a landing support specialist with 3d Transportation Support Battalion and is from Anchorage, Alaska.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:30
    Photo ID: 3159487
    VIRIN: 170212-M-DN141-001
    Resolution: 3486x5091
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Valerie Eppler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    3d battalion
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Infantry
    8th Marine Regiment
    3/8
    III MEF
    Unit Deployment Program
    UDP

