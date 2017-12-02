Cpl. Daniel S. Dorsey provides instruction on proper de-boarding and flightline procedures to the Marines from 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment who arrived at Kadena Air Base for the unit deployment program in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12, 2017. The unit is based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Marines are now forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force through the Unit Deployment Program while deployed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. Dorsey is a landing support specialist with 3d Transportation Support Battalion and is from Anchorage, Alaska.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:30 Photo ID: 3159487 VIRIN: 170212-M-DN141-001 Resolution: 3486x5091 Size: 4.15 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lejeune-based Marine battalion deploys to the Pacific [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Valerie Eppler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.