A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II, an F-22 Raptor and two F-86 Sabres fly in formation over two A-10C Thunderbolt IIs during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 17:29
|Photo ID:
|3159427
|VIRIN:
|170212-F-HX271-0026
|Resolution:
|3753x2502
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
