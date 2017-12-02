(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 6 of 10]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Steffen 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, a TF-51 Mustang and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustangs, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 17:29
    Photo ID: 3159418
    VIRIN: 170212-F-HX271-0022
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Heritage Flight 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT