A U.S. Airman salutes an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot as he taxis down the flightline during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.