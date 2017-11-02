(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4]

    Red Flag 17-1

    WI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Master Sgt. James McKay, 115th Fighter Wing command chief, greets Airmen from the 115 FW on the flightline at Truax Field, Madison, Wis, Feb. 11, 2017. The 115 FW Airmen participated in a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 14:46
    Photo ID: 3159298
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-US032-211
    Resolution: 2987x2390
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 17-1
    Red Flag 17-1
    Red Flag 17-1
    Red Flag 17-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Red Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT