Chief Master Sgt. James McKay, 115th Fighter Wing command chief, greets Airmen from the 115 FW on the flightline at Truax Field, Madison, Wis, Feb. 11, 2017. The 115 FW Airmen participated in a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).

