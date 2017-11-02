A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Wis, arrives at the 115th Fighter Wing flightline at Truax Field, Madison, Wis, Feb. 11, 2017. The KC-135 is returning with 115 FW Airmen who participated in a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 14:46
|Photo ID:
|3159295
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-US032-152
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT