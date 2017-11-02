A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Wis, arrives at the 115th Fighter Wing flightline at Truax Field, Madison, Wis, Feb. 11, 2017. The KC-135 is returning with 115 FW Airmen who participated in a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).

