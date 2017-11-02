(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Flag 17-1 [Image 3 of 4]

    Red Flag 17-1

    WI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Wis, arrives at the 115th Fighter Wing flightline at Truax Field, Madison, Wis, Feb. 11, 2017. The KC-135 is returning with 115 FW Airmen who participated in a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 14:46
    Photo ID: 3159295
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-US032-152
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Red Flag

