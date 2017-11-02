Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wis, taxis back to the flightline, Feb 11, 2017. The jets were returning from a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. More than 190 Airmen from the 115th FW participated (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).

