Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wis, taxis back to the flightline, Feb 11, 2017. The jets were returning from a three-week exercise, Red Flag 17-1. The exercise was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. More than 190 Airmen from the 115th FW participated (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 14:46
|Photo ID:
|3159294
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-US032-126
|Resolution:
|4587x3058
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
