Back for the First Time

Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division​ reunite with friends and Families during a home coming ceremony on Pope Army Airfield Green Ramp, Feb. 11, 2017. The Paratroopers are home after they successfully provided CH-47 Chinook and personnel recovery support to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - عملية العزم الصلب​ in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

