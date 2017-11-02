Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division reunite with friends and Families during a home coming ceremony on Pope Army Airfield Green Ramp, Feb. 11, 2017. The Paratroopers are home after they successfully provided CH-47 Chinook and personnel recovery support to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - عملية العزم الصلب in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 14:24
|Photo ID:
|3159278
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-TD846-9582
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
This work, Back for the First Time [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
