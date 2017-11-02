(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Greetings Troops [Image 2 of 4]

    Greetings Troops

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade reunite with friends and Families during a home coming ceremony on Pope Army Airfield Green Ramp, Feb. 12, 2017. The Paratroopers redeployed after they successfully provided CH-47 Chinook and personnel recovery support to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa mission in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 14:24
    Photo ID: 3159280
    VIRIN: 170211-A-TD846-6502
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greetings Troops [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Welcome Home
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Army Aviation
    Redeployment Ceremony

