    Rocket Wrench [Image 3 of 10]

    Rocket Wrench

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Alderman 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rineck Darnellmartin with the 158th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, practices and deploys techniques used to safely diffuse munitions during a controlled training session at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., February 11,2017. These training sessions allow airman to familiarize themselves with realistic scenarios within a contained training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jon Alderman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 12:32
    Photo ID: 3159181
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-QG327-0167
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocket Wrench [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    EXPLOSIVE ORDINANCE DISPOSAL
    ANG
    EOD
    National Guard
    Vermont Air National Guard
    158TH
    VTANG
    FW
    FIGHTERWING

