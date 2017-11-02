Rocket Wrench

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rineck Darnellmartin with the 158th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, practices and deploys techniques used to safely diffuse munitions during a controlled training session at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., February 11,2017. These training sessions allow airman to familiarize themselves with realistic scenarios within a contained training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jon Alderman)

