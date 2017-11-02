Rocket Wrench

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rineck Darnellmartin, (left), and Master Sgt. Steven Heffernan, both with the 158th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, practices and deploys techniques used to safely diffuse munitions during a controlled training session at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., February 11,2017. These training sessions allow airman to familiarize themselves with realistic scenarios within a contained training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jon Alderman)

Date Taken: 02.11.2017
Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US