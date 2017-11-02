U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rineck Darnellmartin with the 158th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, practices and deploys techniques used to safely diffuse munitions during a controlled training session at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., February 11,2017. These training sessions allow airman to familiarize themselves with realistic scenarios within a contained training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 12:32
|Photo ID:
|3159182
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-QG327-0192
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
This work, Rocket Wrench [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
