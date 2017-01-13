105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

Airmen are debriefed on their performance after an Air National Guard emergency response exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base Jan. 13, 2017. The Air National Guard Emergency Management Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Response Course was a five-day exercise which included units from New York and New Jersey and was funded by the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

