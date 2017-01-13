(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    105th Airlift Wing NY Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Tasha Hill, assigned to 107th Airlift Wing, and Airman 1st Class Sean McCleandon, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, test different materials for chemical, biological and other contaminants during a training exercise for emergency management specialists at Stewart Air National Guard Base Jan. 13, 2017. The exercise brought together Air Guardsmen from across New York and New Jersey for valuable training that is helpful both stateside and while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 10:53
    Photo ID: 3159066
    VIRIN: 170113-Z-AQ707-020
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.98 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    CBRNE
    New York
    105th Airlift Wing
    105 AW

