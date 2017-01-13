105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

Staff Sgt. Tasha Hill, assigned to 107th Airlift Wing, and Airman 1st Class Sean McCleandon, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, test different materials for chemical, biological and other contaminants during a training exercise for emergency management specialists at Stewart Air National Guard Base Jan. 13, 2017. The exercise brought together Air Guardsmen from across New York and New Jersey for valuable training that is helpful both stateside and while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

