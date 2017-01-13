(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    105th Airlift Wing NY Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Beach, an emergency management specialist assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, reads a chemical detecting device during the Air National Guard Emergency Management Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Response Course at Stewart Air National Guard Base Jan. 13, 2017. The five-day exercise included classroom and hands-on training in responding to nuclear and other incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 10:53
    Photo ID: 3159064
    VIRIN: 170113-Z-AQ707-009
    Resolution: 6339x4230
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise
    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise
    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise
    105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    CBRNE
    New York
    105th Airlift Wing
    105 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT