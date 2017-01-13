Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Beach, an emergency management specialist assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, reads a chemical detecting device during the Air National Guard Emergency Management Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Response Course at Stewart Air National Guard Base Jan. 13, 2017. The five-day exercise included classroom and hands-on training in responding to nuclear and other incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 10:53
|Photo ID:
|3159064
|VIRIN:
|170113-Z-AQ707-009
|Resolution:
|6339x4230
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 105th Airlift Wing hosts emergency management exercise [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
