Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade hang and install the rotor blades of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers are on a 9-month deployment to provide Medical as well as Training Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3159010
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-XJ313-776
|Resolution:
|2984x2743
|Size:
|749.51 KB
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
