    10CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3]

    10CAB arrives in Europe

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade hang and install the rotor blades of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers are on a 9-month deployment to provide Medical as well as Training Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 07:33
    Photo ID: 3159010
    VIRIN: 170211-A-XJ313-776
    Resolution: 2984x2743
    Size: 749.51 KB
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

