Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade hang and install the rotor blades of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers are on a 9-month deployment to provide Medical as well as Training Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 07:33 Photo ID: 3159010 VIRIN: 170211-A-XJ313-776 Resolution: 2984x2743 Size: 749.51 KB Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.