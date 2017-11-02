Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade unload a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers unload a number of Blackhawks and other Equipment as apart of their mission to provide Medical and Training Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3159009
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-XJ313-681
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10 CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT