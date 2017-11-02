Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade unload a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers unload a number of Blackhawks and other Equipment as apart of their mission to provide Medical and Training Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 07:33 Photo ID: 3159009 VIRIN: 170211-A-XJ313-681 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.74 MB Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10 CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.