Soldiers of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade unload and stage a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Bremerhaven harbor, Jan. 21. The Soldiers also unload a series of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters’ as apart of their mission to provide Medical Transportation and Exercise Support across Europe. (Photo by Pfc. Dashaad Boyd, 21st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3159006
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-XJ313-589
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10CAB arrives in Europe [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
