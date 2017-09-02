Grey Falcons, Iraqi Federal Police Hold Intelligence-sharing Meeting

An Iraqi federal police operations officer (right) and U.S. Army Capt. Scott Sikora, a staff officer assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, discuss ISIL blocking positions during an intelligence-sharing key leader engagement at the Joint Operations Center at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., deployed as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

