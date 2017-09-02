(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grey Falcons, Iraqi Federal Police Hold Intelligence-sharing Meeting [Image 3 of 6]

    Grey Falcons, Iraqi Federal Police Hold Intelligence-sharing Meeting

    QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, IRAQ

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    An Iraqi federal police operations officer (center), U.S. Army Capt. Scott Sikora (right), a staff officer assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Marine Cpl. Ali Mohammed (left), a translator and a supply Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, inspect a captured ISIL unmanned aerial vehicle during an intelligence-sharing key leader engagement at the Joint Operations Center at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. Deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Coalition forces enable their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Falcons, Iraqi Federal Police Hold Intelligence-sharing Meeting [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

