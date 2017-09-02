Grey Falcons, Iraqi Federal Police Hold Intelligence-sharing Meeting

An Iraqi federal police operations officer (left) discusses ISIL unmanned aerial vehicle tactics with U.S. Army Capt. Scott Sikora, a staff officer assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Marine Cpl. Ali Mohammed, a translator and a supply Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, during an intelligence-sharing key leader engagement at the Joint Operations Center at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Feb. 9, 2017. Deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Coalition forces enable their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

